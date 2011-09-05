Who will win?

One of the nice things about this year's tournament is that it's quite open, except for New Zealand, who really have pushed themselves ahead as the favourites. They lost to South Africa recently, though, so they can be beaten.

Mr Indestructible

Davit Khinchagishvili of Georgia. This guy, as well as having the most incredible name, is a complete wrecking ball in the scrummage. He's an out-and-out hard man who will do anything to win. The Georgian front row as a whole is fairly indestructible and worth looking out for.

Secret Weapon

I'd go for James Hook, the Wales fly half, in this category because he's been outstanding for Wales and when he's on the pitch he really can change a game. He's a devastating player with an incredibly exciting running style who always makes a difference when he comes on. He could be the secret weapon who helps to push Wales a long way in the tournament.

X factor

Sonny Bill Williams of New Zealand definitely has the X factor...he's a professional heavyweight boxer as well as being a great rugby player. He's also played international rugby league for New Zealand. He's a powerful sportsman and someone you really don't want to come to blows with on the pitch!

