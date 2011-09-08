Who will win?

New Zealand, if their top players are fit; they're the best team in the world. Dark horse: Samoa have been knocking on the door for some time - they gave England a hell of a scare four years ago.

Mr Indestructible

More like this

Simon Shaw. Every team has an enforcer and he does the job for England from the second row.

World Cup memory

Winning was special but the moment I cherish came when the dressing door closed and we could celebrate what we'd achieved together. Some of the guys were laughing, some of them were crying, I think I just felt relieved we'd done it.

Advertisement

Don't miss a match: get your free Rugby World Cup wall chart and complete TV guide in the new issue of Radio Times, on sale now