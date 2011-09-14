Who will win?

It's a tough one, but I think the All Blacks will clinch it this year.

Dark horses?

More like this

France. A lot of them have had injuries but on their day they can be winners. Australia, too, will be up there with them.

Mr Indestructible?

Richie McCaw - he's been physically intimidating in position for a number of years and he's key to New Zealand - he's a big part of why they are where they are.

Home nation to back?

England. They've got the easiest route through to the final if everything goes according to predicted results.

World Cup memory?

You can't get better than playing in the final in 1991 against Australia.

Advertisement

Don't miss a match: get your free Rugby World Cup wall chart and complete TV guide in the new issue of Radio Times, on sale now