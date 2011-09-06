Who will win?

New Zealand.

Dark horses?

It can be difficult to see past the traditional stronger sides, but I think Ireland. They're capable of beating good teams to get to the semi-final and causing upset along the way.

Mr Indestructible?

Any Samoans, Tongans or Fijians will be impressive as they've fought to be where they are and seem to get bigger and tougher with each tournament.

World Cup memory?

South Africa, 1995. We had a very good sendoff in the quarter-finals and I have very many happy memories of that tournament. It was great. Having been there when Nelson Mandela was there - that's something that will live with me for the rest of my life.

