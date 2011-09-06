Rugby World Cup: the pundit's view - Gavin Hastings
The Talksport pundit and former Scotland fullback gives his views on the forthcoming tournament
Player to watch?
Sonny Bill Williams will be up there and he'll be very good, but the way things are, New Zealand are not likely to play too many tough games. I'm really hoping that one or two others that we don't know now will do very well.
Who will win?
New Zealand.
Dark horses?
It can be difficult to see past the traditional stronger sides, but I think Ireland. They're capable of beating good teams to get to the semi-final and causing upset along the way.
Mr Indestructible?
Any Samoans, Tongans or Fijians will be impressive as they've fought to be where they are and seem to get bigger and tougher with each tournament.
World Cup memory?
South Africa, 1995. We had a very good sendoff in the quarter-finals and I have very many happy memories of that tournament. It was great. Having been there when Nelson Mandela was there - that's something that will live with me for the rest of my life.
