Who will win?

The obvious answer to this is New Zealand, but if you take the Tri-Nations out of it, I'd go for Australia instead - it's a young team that's exciting and fresh. I think Australia could edge it.

Mr Indestructible

More like this

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is the main guy in this category for me - he's so durable and always plays on the edge. He's a proven leader and an unbelievable player, he just keeps battling on.

Secret weapon

Manu Tuilagi [England's 20-year-old wing and centre]. He's full of enthusiasm. His five older brothers have played for Samoa; the guy's got rugby in his blood. Definitely one to watch.

X factor

Matt Stevens gets my vote here for his singing and guitar playing. I toured New Zealand with him for the Lions and he played all the time. The only thing is, I hope he's learnt some new songs. He only knew one back then and he played it over and over and over again. I can't even remember what song it was; I've erased it from my memory!

Advertisement

Don't miss a match: get your free Rugby World Cup wall chart and complete TV guide in the new issue of Radio Times, on sale now