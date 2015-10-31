Both are more than capable of cutting loose, although finals haven't typically been spectacles of running rugby: apart from the first in 1987, no Rugby World Cup final has had more than two tries.

Jokers, lovers, fighters

Aussie coach Michael Cheika has celebrated the diversity of characters in his squad, from climate change activist David Pocock to outspoken Christian Israel Folau.

“I won’t say we’ve got anyone on the extreme right in the way we think, but we’ve got the extreme left and centre right. We’ve got the jokers, the lovers, the fighters," Cheika said.

Of course, when it comes to characters few players can hold a candle to Richie McCaw. New Zealand's captain and most-capped player is expected to retire after this World Cup. His countrymen cannot imagine the great man bowing out with just a runners-up medal.

Previous meetings

Australia have only beaten the All Blacks once in the past 12 games – the good news is that that win came only a few months ago in the Rugby Championship. Michael Hooper and David Pocock robbed the New Zealanders time and again in the ruck, setting up a 27-19 victory.

Last five matches

New Zealand 41 Australia 13 (15 August 2015)

Australia 27 New Zealand 19 (8 August 2015)

Australia 28 New Zealand 29 (18 October 2014)

New Zealand 51 Australia 20 (23 August 2014)

Australia 12 New Zealand 12 (16 August 2014)

Coverage of the Rugby World Cup 2015 final begins at 3pm on ITV (kick-off 4pm), Saturday 31st October