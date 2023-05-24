The invitational rugby union side frequently assembles to face national and combined teams in high-profile exhibition showdowns.

The Barbarians are back in action this weekend with an exhibition clash against a World XV at Twickenham.

This edition of the Barbarians lining up at Twickenham will see former England head coach Eddie Jones take charge of the team against former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen's World XV.

Each side is loaded with star-studded squads, and the Barbarians will hope to build on their recent run of momentous form having won their last three matches, all in 2022, including a stunning 52-21 victory over England - who, at the time, were led by... Eddie Jones.

Taulupe Faletau, Alun Wyn Jones and Sam Johnson are all among the Barbarians ranks and you can check out the full squads below.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch World XV v Barbarians on TV and online.

When is World XV v Barbarians?

World XV v Barbarians will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

What time is kick-off?

World XV v Barbarians will begin at 2pm, a primetime slot for a showpiece clash.

What TV channel is World XV v Barbarians?

The match will be shown live on Channel 5 from 1:30pm, including pre-match build-up and analysis.

How to live stream World XV v Barbarians online

You can tune in to watch the match anywhere online via the My5 service, available on a range of devices.

World XV v Barbarians squads

Barbarians forwards: Nic Dolly, Taulupe Faletau, Alun Wyn Jones, Stephan Lewies, Steven Luatua, Enrique Pieretto, Carlü Sadie, Rob Simmons, Harry Thacker, Sione Vailanu, Aaron Wainwright, Alex Waller, Tom West, Kai Yamamoto.

Barbarians backs: Gareth Anscombe, Quade Cooper, Aaron Cruden, Francois Hougaard, Sam Johnson, Samu Kerevi, Tevita Li, Jack Maunder, Adam Radwan, Taichi Takahashi, Seta Tamanivalu.

World XV forwards: Fraser Brown, Niccolò Cannone, Elliot Dee, Allan Dell, Harry Hockings, Wyn Jones, Oli Kebble, Michele Lamaro, Viliame Mata, Jordi Murphy, Sebastian Negri, Api Ratuniyarawa, Marcus Street.

World XV backs: Bryn Hall, Adam Hastings, Israel Folau, Ngani Laumape, Sbu Nkosi, Rhys Patchell, Nick Phipps, Charles Piutau, Semi Radradra, Kaminieli Rasaku.

