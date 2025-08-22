Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 live on radio and online.
The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to dominate the headlines over the days and weeks to come as England bid for glory in their home tournament.
Fans will be delighted by the amount of free-to-air coverage, with every game to be shown live on TV and showpiece matches involving the home nations to be broadcast over the radio.
Whether you're at home, in the car or on the move, extensive commentary will be available so you don't have to miss a moment as the Red Roses aim for the top prize.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live and exclusive coverage of every Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 match featuring one of the home nations across its radio platforms.
The matches will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.
Listen to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 online
Online radio coverage will be available on the BBC website or via the BBC Sounds app.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 radio schedule
All UK time. All home nations matches on BBC radio.
Group stage
Friday 22nd August
- Pool A: England v USA (7:30pm, Stadium of Light, Sunderland)
Saturday 23rd August
- Pool A: Australia v Samoa (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)
- Pool B: Scotland v Wales (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)
- Pool B: Canada v Fiji (5:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool D: France v Italy (8:15pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
Sunday 24th August
- Pool C: Ireland v Japan (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
- Pool D: South Africa v Brazil (2:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
- Pool C: New Zealand v Spain (5:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
Saturday 30th August
- Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)
- Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)
- Pool A: England v Samoa (5:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
- Pool A: USA v Australia (7:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
Sunday 31st August
- Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
- Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (2:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
- Pool D: Italy v South Africa (3:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool D: France v Brazil (4:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
Saturday 6th September
- Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
- Pool A: USA v Samoa (1:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool B: Wales v Fiji (2:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
- Pool A: England v Australia (5:00pm, Brighton and Hove Stadium, Brighton)
Sunday 7th September
- Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool D: Italy v Brazil (2:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
- Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (2:45pm, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton)
- Pool D: France v South Africa (4:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
Quarter-finals
Saturday 13th September
- QF1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
- QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol)
Sunday 14th September
- QF3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
- QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol)
Semi-finals
Friday 19th September
- SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (7:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol)
Saturday 20st September
- SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (3:30pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol)
Finals
Saturday 27th September
- Bronze Final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2 (12:30pm, Twickenham Stadium, London)
- Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (4:00pm, Twickenham Stadium, London)
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.