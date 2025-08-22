Whether you're at home, in the car or on the move, extensive commentary will be available so you don't have to miss a moment as the Red Roses aim for the top prize.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live and exclusive coverage of every Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 match featuring one of the home nations across its radio platforms.

The matches will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Listen to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 online

Online radio coverage will be available on the BBC website or via the BBC Sounds app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 radio schedule

All UK time. All home nations matches on BBC radio.

Group stage

Friday 22nd August

Pool A: England v USA (7:30pm, Stadium of Light, Sunderland)

Saturday 23rd August

Pool A: Australia v Samoa (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)

Pool B: Scotland v Wales (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)

Pool B: Canada v Fiji (5:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool D: France v Italy (8:15pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Sunday 24th August

Pool C: Ireland v Japan (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Pool D: South Africa v Brazil (2:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Pool C: New Zealand v Spain (5:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Saturday 30th August

Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)

Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)

Pool A: England v Samoa (5:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Pool A: USA v Australia (7:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Sunday 31st August

Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (2:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Pool D: Italy v South Africa (3:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool D: France v Brazil (4:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Saturday 6th September

Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Pool A: USA v Samoa (1:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool B: Wales v Fiji (2:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Pool A: England v Australia (5:00pm, Brighton and Hove Stadium, Brighton)

Sunday 7th September

Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool D: Italy v Brazil (2:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (2:45pm, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton)

Pool D: France v South Africa (4:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 13th September

QF1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol)

Sunday 14th September

QF3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol)

Semi-finals

Friday 19th September

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (7:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol)

Saturday 20st September

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (3:30pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol)

Finals

Saturday 27th September

Bronze Final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2 (12:30pm, Twickenham Stadium, London)

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (4:00pm, Twickenham Stadium, London)

