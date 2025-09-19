England have won their last 15 encounters with France stretching back to the 2018 Six Nations, but there have been scares along the way.

France almost toppled England at Twickenham in April this year, but fell agonisingly short in a 43-42 defeat. They will hope to bring that same fire to Ashton Gate, Bristol, this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is England v France on?

England v France will be shown live on BBC One.

The match will kick off at 3:30pm UK time on Saturday 20th September 2025 at Ashton Gate, Bristol.

Coverage will be hosted by Gabby Logan with a panel of experts in the studio.

How to live stream England v France online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

iPlayer is available across a range of devices from laptops to tablets to smartphones and more.

