The Lions wrestled back to a 28-24 loss against the Pumas, who were strong opening opposition for the fresh crop of players to wrestle with.

That said, Farrell bemoaned errors and will expect an improvement in the first match Down Under against Super Rugby side Western Force, who finished ninth in their domestic table this term.

When is Western Force v British and Irish Lions?

Western Force v British and Irish Lions will take place on Saturday 28th June 2025.

What time is kick-off?

Western Force v British and Irish Lions will kick off at 11am UK time.

What TV channel is Western Force v British and Irish Lions on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 10am.

How to live stream Western Force v British and Irish Lions online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

