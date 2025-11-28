The Autumn Internationals wrap up in Cardiff, where Wales host world champions South Africa in the sole offering this weekend.

It has been a predictably bruising month for Steve Tandy's team, who have suffered sizeable defeats to Argentina and New Zealand, either side of their narrow victory over Japan, and the worst could be yet to come.

The game is outside World Rugby's Test window, meaning new coach Steve Tandy can only select players from Welsh clubs and is missing many of his best performers, while captain Jac Morgan and hat-trick hero Tom Rogers are out injured.

To make things tougher, the Springboks have named a frightening XV as they look to close out their tour of the Northern Hemisphere in style.

Wales look as though they need a miracle but diamonds are, famously, made under pressure.

What TV channel is Wales v South Africa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 2pm and S4C from 2:30.

Wales v South Africa will kick off at 3:10pm UK time on Saturday 29th November 2025 at the Principality Stadium.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Wales v South Africa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Welsh language fans can also tune in online via S4C.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

