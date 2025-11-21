Wales can't wait to see the back of 2025 but it's not over yet as they prepare to face New Zealand and South Africa in back to back weeks to come.

Ad

The Welsh side have suffered bruising, humiliating defeats this year, including a 52-28 blow-out loss to Argentina two weeks ago.

They narrowly found a way past Japan in a 24-23 victory last week, but coach Steve Tandy is likely be setting up for damage limitation against the All-Blacks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Wales v New Zealand on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Welsh language channel S4C.

Wales v New Zealand will kick off at 8:10pm UK time on Saturday 22nd November 2025 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Wales v New Zealand online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.