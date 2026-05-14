The final day of the Women's Six Nations 2026 kicks off in Cardiff, where winless Wales face Italy.

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It's been a difficult campaign for the hosts. Though they can take some positives from a number of their performances, they are on course to finish bottom of the table.

A win could change that but won't come easy against an Italian side that claimed a dominant win over Scotland and scored 33 in defeat against England last weekend.

The last meeting between the pair at Cardiff Arms Park was a nail-biter and we could be in for another thriller when they get reacquainted on Sunday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Italy on TV and online.

When is Wales v Italy?

Wales v Italy will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

The game takes place at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff.

What time is Wales v Italy kick-off?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 12:15pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Wales v Italy on?

Wales v Italy will be shown live on BBC Two.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

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How to live stream Wales v Italy online

Wales v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

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