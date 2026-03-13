The Six Nations 2026 ends in Cardiff for Wales and Italy, who face off in Super Saturday's middle match.

It may not impact where the Championship ends up but there is still plenty on the line at the Principality Stadium.

Italy arrive in the Welsh capital flying high after beating England for the first time last weekend. Signing off with another victory would make this their most successful Six Nations campaign and guarantee they finish above Steve Borthwick's side – no matter the result in Paris.

Wales will be desperate to avoid a third successive winless campaign and give the long-suffering home crowd something to celebrate after some positive performances in recent weeks.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Italy on TV and online.

When is Wales v Italy?

Wales v Italy will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

The game takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is Wales v Italy kick-off?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 5:40pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Italy on?

Wales v Italy will be shown live on BBC One from 4pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Italy online

Wales v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

