No doubt in the Wales camp there is plenty of soul searching right now and a response ahead of taking on Dave Rennie’s Australia is needed. Having looked uninspiring on Saturday afternoon against Georgia, Wales have largely failed to fire this autumn, their sole win over Argentina the only thing to write home about.

Wayne Pivac’s Wales will take on Australia in the wake of their shock loss to Georgia. Beaten 12-13 in Cardiff, as Luka Matkava’s long-range penalty in the 77 th minute handed the Eastern European’s a first-ever win over Wales.

With only domestic players available for this weekend’s match with Australia, as it is being played outside of World Rugby’s Test window, it is going to be a challenge for Wales. Australia lost 13-10 to Ireland last weekend and have paid the price with injuries heavily.

All of Nic White, Andrew Kellaway, David Porecki, Hunter Paisami, Rob Valenti and Taniela Tupou have been forced to return home, some serious experience boarding the long flight home.

Playing their fifth game of the Autumn, Australia are well and truly in the swing of things and with far less issues to contend with off the field are firm favourites. The only way in which Wales can be expected to pick up a positive result is through rallying following such a disappointing year, but it seems unlikely.

When is Wales v Australia on TV?

Wales v Australia starts will take place on Saturday 26th November 2022 in Cardiff.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Australia will kick-off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Australia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to livestream Wales v Australia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm and is available in Welsh language.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v Australia team news

Wales: TBC

Australia: TBC

