Wales can't claim to be out of the woods yet as they prepare to face Argentina at the Principality Stadium despite ending their losing streak last time out.

The hosts halted a 17-match losing streak as they defeated Japan in Kobe in July.

However, they are yet to win a Test match in Cardiff since August 2023, when they toppled England during a Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Argentina in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Wales v Argentina on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Welsh language channel S4C.

Wales v Argentina will kick off at 3:10pm UK time on Sunday 9th November 2025 at the Principality Stadium.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Wales v Argentina online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

