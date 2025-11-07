The 745 Game returns for its second year on Sunday as Team Slater face Team Burrow at Kingsholm Stadium.

The charity match, which is a tribute to Rob Burrow (no. 7), Ed Slater (no. 4), and Doddie Weir (no. 5), brings together the rugby league and union communities to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease.

Ex-players from both sides of the sport will take to the pitch for a 13-a-side, cross-code match at the home of PREM Rugby side Gloucester.

Representing rugby union, on Team Slater, are the likes of Ben Youngs, Mike Tindall, and Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler.

In the yellow of Team Burrow will be a host of familiar faces from rugby league, such as Adrian Morley, Brett Delaney, Kylie Leulai, Danny Brough, and Gareth Ellis.

But what exactly are the rules for the cross-code charity match? RadioTimes.com has broken down the format of The 745 Game.

What are the rules and format of The 745 Game 2025?

The 745 Game. The 745 Game/MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY

The charity match, which will kick off at 5:40pm on Sunday 9th November and be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:30pm, is cross-code and combines rules from both rugby league and rugby union.

The rules are as follows:

The game is 13-a-side, with each team fielding six forwards and seven backs. Each team is able to bring on a goal kicker only for kicks at goal.

Unlimited interchanges (a substitution where a player is replaced but can later come back on) are allowed.

Attacking teams are allowed unlimited tackles in their own half but only six tackles once they have passed halfway

Uncontested scrums from knock-ons and forward passes. These are taken on the 20m mark in from touch and the attacking team can select which side of the field the scrum is placed.

Uncontested five-man line-outs when the ball goes into touch.

One-on-one ball steals are allowed in tackle before the attacking ball carrier gets to ground. Once the knee touches the ground, the tackle is complete and the attacking team must play the ball to restart play.

Two markers at tackle, offside is five metres from the play of the ball.

Two referees – one union and one league. One will officiate the ruck and the other offside.

The scoring will be five points for a try and two for a penalty, conversion, or drop goal.

If the ball is knocked dead in goal, it results in a goal-line drop-out for the defending team, which must go at least ten metres.

Penalties kicked to touch restart with a line out or take a tap from where the penalty is awarded.

