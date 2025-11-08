The rugby league and union communities will come together at Kingsholm Stadium on Sunday for The 745 Game, which raises money for Motor Neurone Disease.

The charity match brings together legends from both the sport's codes for a 13-a-side match that combines the rules of league and union.

The 745 Game was created in tribute to Rob Burrow (no. 7), Ed Slater (no. 4), and Doddie Weir (no. 5) and born from an idea first discussed by Burrow and Slater – with the funds raised split between their three respective foundations.

Among those taking to the field representing rugby union on Team Slater are former England players such as Ben Youngs, Mike Tindall, and Joe Marler.

They'll be going up against rugby league legends, including Adrian Morley, Brett Delaney, Kylie Leuluai, Danny Brough, and Gareth Ellis, on Team Burrow.

It promises to be a celebration of rugby and those who aren't heading to Kingsholm can tune in to watch from home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch The 745 Game.

How to watch and live stream The 745 Game 2025 in the UK

Andy Forsyth at The 745 Game. © The 745 Game/MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY The 745 Game/MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY

You can watch The 745 Game live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:30pm.

The charity match will kick off at 5:40pm on Sunday 9th November.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

