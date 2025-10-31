South Africa's Northern Hemisphere tour begins at Wembley on Saturday, where they take on Japan on the opening weekend of the Autumn Internationals 2025.

The Springboks are the top-ranked team in world rugby and arrive in the UK on the back of winning the Rugby Championship earlier this month.

South Africa will face France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales before the end of the month but first up is Japan – a decade on from their famous upset at the Rugby World Cup 2015.

Though Eddie Jones' side, ranked 13th in the world, will be heavy underdogs, they will take plenty of confidence from recent victories against Wales and USA.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Japan in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is South Africa v Japan on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

South Africa v Japan will kick off at 4:10pm UK time on Saturday 1st November 2025 at Wembley.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream South Africa v Japan online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

