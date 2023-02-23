The 2023 tournament has produced one of the most exciting rugby matches of the year so far with the world's top two teams colliding in a thrilling 32-19 showdown, as Ireland came up top against last year’s Grand Slam winners France.

Following the brief break in international test rugby due to a scheduled fallow week, action in the Guinness Six Nations is set to resume once again.

The young and exciting Italy team - spearheaded by fullback Ange Capuozzo’s attack - are also looking like a much-improved side, especially in the surprisingly close match against France in Rome. Could they give Wales a run for their money and end up in fifth place?

Ultimately, the third round of action could be an exciting make or break decider for the Grand Slam title, with joint top teams Ireland and Scotland still in the running for the prize. However, with France just around the corner, Scotland certainly have a challenging test ahead of them.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the match officials appointed to referee for the highly anticipated third round of the tournament, along with the full details of when the games will go ahead.

Six Nations referees – Round 3

Scot Mike Adamson will be the man holding the cards as Ireland travel to Rome to take on a promising Italy side, kicking off the weekend’s action. Andy Farrell’s side will be looking to capitalise on their immense start as they continue their campaign for another Grand Slam title.

Englishman Wayne Barnes and Welshman Craig Evans will be serving as Adamson’s assistants on the side of the field, while South African Marius Jonker will be on duty as the television match official (TMO).

Later in the afternoon, Steve Borthwick’s side will head to the Principality Stadium in the hopes of securing another win, with Mathieu Raynal set to be the main man in charge of the Wales v England showdown.

This fixture marks the Frenchman's eighth Guinness Six Nations match as referee, with his first time officiating one of the fiercest of all rivalries in the tournament.

Fellow Frenchman Pierre Brousset and Ireland’s Andrew Brace will be on the sidelines as his assistants, with Brian MacNeice set to be off-field on TMO duties.

Rounding off the tournament action on Sunday, Scotland look to continue their challenge for the title against 2022 champions France at the Stade de France, with Georgian ref Nika Amashukeli the main man in the middle.

Englishman Karl Dickson and Italian Andrea Piardi will be on assistant referee duty, while Welshman Ben Whitehouse will be heading up TMO responsibilities.

Saturday 25th February

Italy v Ireland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 2.15pm)

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Wales v England (Principality Stadium, Cardiff – 4.45pm)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Sunday 26th February

France v Scotland (Stade de France, Paris; Sunday 26 February – 3pm)

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

