France romped to a Grand Slam title in 2022, but Ireland enter this tournament as favourites following a dominant spell of form shown by Andy Farrell's men towards the end of last year.

The Six Nations 2023 is shaping up to be a fascinating tournament with two new coaches, fresh favourites and hope for Italy all blossoming ahead of this year's edition of the annual international rugby union showpiece.

England and Wales relieved coaches Eddie Jones and Wayne Pivac of their duties respectively, to be replaced by Steve Borthwick and returning Welsh boss Warren Gatland.

Scotland enter the tournament with a typical blend of promise and pessimism, while traditional whipping boys Italy finally ended their seven-year Six Nations winless streak with a narrow victory over Wales in 2022. They followed up that result with an impressive win over Australia in the Autumn Internationals.

Fans around the world will be keen to see what the teams have to offer, especially in a World Cup year - and the wait is almost over.

When does the Six Nations start?

The Six Nations 2023 begins on Saturday 4th February 2023 with a stacked opening round of matches.

Wales kickstart the tournament with a clash against Ireland, while England face Scotland at Twickenham.

Round One: 4th/5th February

Round Two: 11th/12th February

Round Three: 25th/26th February

Round Four: 11th/12th March

Round Five – Super Saturday: 18th March

Six Nations fixtures 2023

Round One

Saturday 4th February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm)

England v Scotland (4:45pm)

Sunday 5th February

Italy v France (3pm)

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm)

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm)

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm)

Round Three

Saturday 25th February

Italy v Ireland (2:15pm)

Wales v England (4:45pm)

Sunday 26th February

France v Scotland (3pm)

Round Four

Saturday 11th March

Italy v Wales (2:15pm)

England v France (4:45pm)

Sunday 12th March

Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

Round Five

Saturday 18th March

Scotland v Italy (12:30pm)

France v Wales (2:45pm)

Ireland v England (5pm)

