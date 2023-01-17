When does the Six Nations start? Dates, kick-off times and fixtures
Your guide to when the Six Nations 2023 starts, including key dates, kick-off times and the full match schedule.
The Six Nations 2023 is shaping up to be a fascinating tournament with two new coaches, fresh favourites and hope for Italy all blossoming ahead of this year's edition of the annual international rugby union showpiece.
France romped to a Grand Slam title in 2022, but Ireland enter this tournament as favourites following a dominant spell of form shown by Andy Farrell's men towards the end of last year.
England and Wales relieved coaches Eddie Jones and Wayne Pivac of their duties respectively, to be replaced by Steve Borthwick and returning Welsh boss Warren Gatland.
Scotland enter the tournament with a typical blend of promise and pessimism, while traditional whipping boys Italy finally ended their seven-year Six Nations winless streak with a narrow victory over Wales in 2022. They followed up that result with an impressive win over Australia in the Autumn Internationals.
Fans around the world will be keen to see what the teams have to offer, especially in a World Cup year - and the wait is almost over.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know, including dates and times, for the Six Nations 2023.
When does the Six Nations start?
The Six Nations 2023 begins on Saturday 4th February 2023 with a stacked opening round of matches.
Wales kickstart the tournament with a clash against Ireland, while England face Scotland at Twickenham.
Six Nations dates
Round One: 4th/5th February
Round Two: 11th/12th February
Round Three: 25th/26th February
Round Four: 11th/12th March
Round Five – Super Saturday: 18th March
Six Nations fixtures 2023
Round One
Saturday 4th February
Wales v Ireland (2:15pm)
England v Scotland (4:45pm)
Sunday 5th February
Italy v France (3pm)
Round Two
Saturday 11th February
Ireland v France (2:15pm)
Scotland v Wales (4:45pm)
Sunday 12th February
England v Italy (3pm)
Round Three
Saturday 25th February
Italy v Ireland (2:15pm)
Wales v England (4:45pm)
Sunday 26th February
France v Scotland (3pm)
Round Four
Saturday 11th March
Italy v Wales (2:15pm)
England v France (4:45pm)
Sunday 12th March
Scotland v Ireland (3pm)
Round Five
Saturday 18th March
Scotland v Italy (12:30pm)
France v Wales (2:45pm)
Ireland v England (5pm)
