Scotland welcome USA to Murrayfield for the first time in 25 years on Saturday in their opening match of the Autumn Internationals 2025.

With the game outside the international window and Gregor Townsend limited to picking players based in Scotland, he has opted to blood some inexperienced talent while winger Duhan Van Der Merwe earns his 50th cap.

The Scots have some big games coming up in November, with New Zealand, Argentina, and Tonga set to visit before the end of the month, and Townsend will want to see his side start the Autumn Internationals with a victory.

USA, who recently booked their place at the Rugby World Cup 2027, have players that can hurt their hosts and will hope for a repeat of their famous upset in 2018.

What TV channel is Scotland v USA on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5:30pm.

Scotland v USA will kick off at 5:40pm UK time on Saturday 1st November 2025 at Murrayfield.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Scotland v USA online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

