Tensions are rising in Scotland following another subdued run of form as they prepare to face Tonga.

The Scots kicked off the Autumn Internationals with a crushing 85-0 win over USA, but went on to suffer limp defeats to New Zealand and Argentina.

Coach Gregor Townsend is under severe pressure and has faced numerous calls to leave his post. It remains to be seen whether he can conjure anything against Tonga to turn the tide.

everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Tonga in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Scotland v Tonga on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Scotland v Tonga will kick off at 1:40pm UK time on Sunday 23rd November 2025 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Scotland v Tonga online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

