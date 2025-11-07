Scotland will face tougher opposition than last weekend as New Zealand ride into Edinburgh.

The Scots thrashed the USA 85-0 in a blow-out victory last time out, but this week's opposition are the only team Scotland have faced but never defeated.

The All-Blacks have won 30 of 32 encounters between the sides, with two draws punctuating the dominance, including an infamous 0-0 draw in 1964.

everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Scotland v New Zealand on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Scotland v New Zealand will kick off at 3:10pm UK time on Saturday 8th November 2025 at Murrayfield.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Scotland v New Zealand online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

