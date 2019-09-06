Coach Gregor Townsend will hope for an equally resounding result when the sides meet at Murrayfield.

Scotland kicked off their warm-up matches with a 32-3 defeat to France before beating Les Bleus 17-14 on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Georgia game on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v Georgia?

Scotland v Georgia will kick off at 7:30pm on Friday 6th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Scotland v Georgia

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:00pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.