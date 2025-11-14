Scotland are back at Murrayfield to host Argentina in the Autumn Internationals on Sunday – a week on from their heartbreaking near-miss against New Zealand.

The Scots battled back from 17-0 down last weekend but fell short of their first victory over the All Blacks in a gut-wrenching defeat.

Though Scotland will have to wait for their next shot at the Kiwis, the visit of Argentina offers them a chance to bounce back against top opposition and land another blow in the growing rivalry between the two teams.

The pair have enjoyed some exhilarating clashes in recent years and the Pumas, who showed their quality in a 52-28 thrashing of Wales last weekend, will head to Murrayfield hungry for victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Argentina in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV Scotland v Argentina on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 2:30pm.

Scotland v Argentina will kick off at 3:10pm UK time on Sunday 16th November 2025 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Scotland v Argentina online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

