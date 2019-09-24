The Russians need a big result against Samoa – who are yet to kick off their adventure in the Far East.

Chris Vui will captain the side due to the absence of injured Jack Lam, while eight players will be making their World Cup debut against Russia.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Russia v Samoa game on TV and online.

What time is Russia v Samoa?

Russia v Samoa will kick off at 11:15am on Tuesday 24th September 2019.

Where is Russia v Samoa?

The game will take place at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City. Capacity: 25,600

How to watch and live stream Russia v Samoa

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 10:45am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A - Rugby World Cup fixtures

Russia v Samoa

Tuesday 24th September

Japan v Ireland

Saturday 28th September

Scotland v Samoa

Monday 30th September

Ireland v Russia

Thursday 3rd October

Japan v Samoa

Saturday 5th October

Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October