Russia v Samoa: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Russia and Samoa go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool A fixture
Russia got off to a disappointing start to their Rugby World Cup campaign after being swept aside by Japan in the opening game.
Kotaro Matsushima scored a hat-trick of tries to power the tournament hosts to a 30-10 victory.
The Russians need a big result against Samoa – who are yet to kick off their adventure in the Far East.
Chris Vui will captain the side due to the absence of injured Jack Lam, while eight players will be making their World Cup debut against Russia.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Russia v Samoa game on TV and online.
More like this
What time is Russia v Samoa?
Russia v Samoa will kick off at 11:15am on Tuesday 24th September 2019.
Where is Russia v Samoa?
The game will take place at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City. Capacity: 25,600
How to watch and live stream Russia v Samoa
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 10:45am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool A - Rugby World Cup fixtures
Russia v Samoa
Tuesday 24th September
Japan v Ireland
Saturday 28th September
Scotland v Samoa
Monday 30th September
Ireland v Russia
Thursday 3rd October
Japan v Samoa
Saturday 5th October
Scotland v Russia
Wednesday 9th October
Ireland v Samoa
Saturday 12th October
Japan v Scotland
Sunday 13th October