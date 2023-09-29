As likely winners of Pool C, they await to see which team will come second in Pool D, England’s group. Pool D is England’s to lose, but there’s still a slim chance they come second should they lose to Samoa and the Samoans beat Japan with a bonus point.

RadioTimes.com takes a look at the likely path Wales must tread should they progress to the Rugby World Cup final.

How could Wales qualify for the RWC quarter-finals?

A win over Georgia will top the group, since Fiji still could mathematically. But two points, so a draw or bonus point, will be enough.

Who could Wales play in the RWC quarter-finals?

They’ll face the runners-up from Pool D, which is unclear who it may right now, but will be one of Japan, Samoa, or Argentina. And many will back Argentina to progress. That match will be on Saturday 14th October at Stade de Marseille.

Probably QF opponents: ARGENTINA

Who could Wales play in the RWC semi-finals?

Wales will face the winner of Quarter-Final 2, which is looking set to be New Zealand or Ireland, should Ireland beat Scotland. Welsh fans will likely prefer Ireland out of the two despite their status at world No 1, since they’ve failed to beat New Zealand since 1953.

Ireland will be backed to beat New Zealand again, and make their first semi-final, setting up a clash with Wales on Friday 20th October at Stade de France.

Probable SF opponents: IRELAND/NEW ZEALAND

Who could Wales play in the Rugby World Cup final?

In making their first ever final, Wales would likely face one of England, South Africa, or hosts France at Stade de France on Saturday 28th October.

Probable final opponents: SOUTH AFRICA/FRANCE

