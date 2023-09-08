Rugby World Cup 2023 matches today: Schedule and TV coverage – Friday 8th September
Your complete guide to Rugby World Cup 2023 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
The Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off today with a firecracker showdown between two elite nations set to whet the appetite for the tournament to come.
Host nation France take on New Zealand in front of a full house at the Stade de France in a match that could determine the complexion of the tournament from Day One.
The opening three days of the competition boast eight matches with plenty of intrigue emanating from each.
We will update this page every day to keep you informed about all the matches coming up today, how to watch them and how things are shaping up for the rest of the week.
ITV boast exclusive broadcasting rights throughout the tournament, meaning every moment will be shown live on free-to-air TV.
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Rugby World Cup 2023 matches on today.
Rugby World Cup matches on today – Friday 8th September
All UK times.
Pool stage
Friday 8th September
France v New Zealand (8:15pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Rugby World Cup matches this week
Pool stage
Saturday 9th September
Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 10th September
Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Thursday 14th September
France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 15th September
New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Saturday 16th September
Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV4 / ITVX
Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 17th September
South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
