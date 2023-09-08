The opening three days of the competition boast eight matches with plenty of intrigue emanating from each.

We will update this page every day to keep you informed about all the matches coming up today, how to watch them and how things are shaping up for the rest of the week.

ITV boast exclusive broadcasting rights throughout the tournament, meaning every moment will be shown live on free-to-air TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Rugby World Cup 2023 matches on today.

Rugby World Cup matches on today – Friday 8th September

All UK times.

Pool stage

Friday 8th September

France v New Zealand (8:15pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Rugby World Cup matches this week

Pool stage

Saturday 9th September

Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 10th September

Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Thursday 14th September

France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 15th September

New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Saturday 16th September

Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV4 / ITVX

Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 17th September

South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.