They misfired against a Springboks side with impeccable defence, but a seven-try run in against Tonga will have boosted the confidence of the likes of Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe. Whilst they won’t look past Romania, who they should beat with a bonus point in tow, they’ll be focused on their clash with Ireland.

RadioTimes.com takes a look at the likely path Scotland must tread should they progress to the Rugby World Cup final.

How could Scotland qualify for the RWC quarter-finals?

Scotland will be expected to get five points from Romania, setting up a decisive match against Ireland in the final group game.

Five points from Romania and a win without a bonus point over Ireland will give Scotland 14 group points in total, putting them level with Ireland, but will pass them on head-to-head, having beaten them. That, of course, also depends on Scotland denying Ireland any bonus points themselves.

That is the most likely scenario, and possibly their only plausible route out of the group. Five points from Romania, win and deny Ireland any bonus points and Scotland qualify from a group with the world No.1 and the reigning world champions.

More like this

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could Scotland play in the RWC quarter-finals?

Should they pull it off and finish second, they’ll surely have hosts France waiting for them in the quarter-finals on Sunday 15th October, at the Stade de France.

Probable QF opponents: FRANCE

Who could Scotland play in the RWC semi-finals?

Their semi-final will be against the winners of Quarter-Final 3, which is likely to be between England and Fiji. The potential clash of Scotland and England in a world cup semi-final is incredibly tantalising, given that Scotland have lost to England once in the past five years.

Probable SF opponents: ENGLAND

Who could Scotland play in the Rugby World Cup final?

Who they may face in the final should they surmount those obstacles is of course guess work. But in that event then it’s likely to be one of South Africa, Wales, or New Zealand who meet Scotland in the final at Stade de France on Saturday 28th October.

Probable final opponents: SOUTH AFRICA/NEW ZEALAND

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.