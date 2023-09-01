Wales are set in Pool C alongside Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal and will avoid France, New Zealand, Ireland and South Africa should they progress to the knockouts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up Shane Williams's Rugby World Cup predictions for Wales ahead of the tournament.

Rugby World Cup 2023 predictions

Interview by Kate Battersby. First featured in Radio Times magazine.

What do you make of Wales’s draw in Pool C?

SW: It’s relatively comfortable. We’ve proven we can beat Australia, although you never know what to expect from Fiji, and Georgia did a number on us last year. We can make the quarter-finals by coming second in the pool.

At that stage Wales can’t face the "big four" of France, New Zealand, Ireland or South Africa...

SW: Which is great for us. Wales would then be facing teams that we have beaten recently.

What is Wales’s big strength?

SW: We play better when we’ve been written off, and we tend to do well in World Cups. The lads have had a tough 18 months and will want to right a lot of wrongs.

Who will be their key player?

SW: The backrow's Jac Morgan is a little inexperienced, but others aspire to play as well as he does. He’s well respected, a really nice, humble boy. He’s pivotal.

Which other players should we look for?

SW: The winger Cheslin Kolbe was superb in South Africa’s 52—16 World Cup warm-up win against us. He’s undefendable at times, creating things out of nothing. I’m also a big fan of Australia’s Marika Koroibete and New Zealand’s Will Jordan.

Which underdogs can surprise people?

SW: Georgia have had some big victories on the road, and Fiji will certainly cause problems. Japan don’t seem to have the form of four or eight years ago, but they tend to play fantastically in the World Cup.

Who do you think can be the rising star of this World Cup?

SW: South Africa’s 20-year-old winger Canan Moodie ripped Wales to shreds in the warm-up match and can be a superstar.

Which player would you secretly want to have in the Wales team?

SW: I’d go to war with South Africa’s Siya Kolisi. He’s inspirational on and off the field, such an ambassador for the game. Everything he does turns to gold.

Who do you think will lift the trophy?

SW: New Zealand hit form at every World Cup. They’re the team to beat.

