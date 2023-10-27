Whilst the two southern hemisphere sides are perennial contenders for the World Cup, France and Ireland were expected by many to be the two nations clashing on the pitch this weekend. But it should come as no surprise that both the Springboks and the All Blacks have made it this far.

Thanks to the long-standing rivalry between the two teams, who are the most successful in World Cup history, this year’s final is fated to be a momentous occasion with both sides boasting some of the most talented and decisive players in rugby.

The strength of the northern hemisphere nations has certainly grown, but the last four World Cups have been won by South Africa and New Zealand – and each has three trophies to their name so far. The winner of this year’s tournament will become the first nation to win the Webb Ellis Cup four times.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of New Zealand and South Africa's most recent past meetings.

New Zealand v South Africa past meetings

In 1995, when they last met in a final, South Africa won that day. It was not only an important chapter in their sporting rivalry, but a historic moment in South Africa’s history as Nelson Mandela famously used rugby to unite the country.

Since then, they’ve faced each other four times in World Cups, with New Zealand winning three of those – the Boks' sole win in those coming in 1999. The most recent World Cup tie they clashed in was in 2019 in Japan, where the All Blacks won 23-13 on the tournament’s opening weekend.

Throughout their incredible rivalry they’ve clashed a total of 105 times. The All Blacks have triumphed a total of 62 times to the Springboks’ 39, with four draws. They very recently played in the lead-up to the World Cup, facing each other at Twickenham in August. The Boks dismantled the All Blacks 35-7, a result that will be in the minds of both squads, filling one with confidence and the other with the desire for revenge.

Before that, they traded wins over the previous two years, with SA winning two tests and the ABs winning the following two.

New Zealand v South Africa H2H record

Last five matches:

South Africa 35-7 New Zealand (Twickenham Stadium, London. 25/8/23)

New Zealand 35-20 South Africa (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland. 15/7/23)

South Africa 23-35 New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg. 13/8/22)

South Africa 26-10 New Zealand (Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela. 6/8/22)

South Africa 31-29 New Zealand (Robina Stadium, Gold Coast. 2/10/21)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.