Namibia are not expected to cause New Zealand too many issues and head coach Steve Hansen may make changes to his XV, with one eye on Italy next weekend.

Namibia have lost their two opening group games - to Italy and South Africa - scoring just 25 points across both matches.

This clash is set for the early morning in the UK and precedes France v Tonga later in the day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the New Zealand v Namibia game on TV and online.

What time is New Zealand v Namibia?

New Zealand v Namibia will kick off at 5:45am on Sunday 6th October 2019.

Where is New Zealand v Namibia?

The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970

How to watch and live stream New Zealand v Namibia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 5:15am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool B - Rugby World Cup fixtures

New Zealand v Namibia

Sunday 6th October

South Africa v Canada

Tuesday 8th October

New Zealand v Italy

Saturday 12th October

Namibia v Canada

Sunday 13th October