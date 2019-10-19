New Zealand are strong favourites to win the match and the tournament itself, and have been imperious throughout the RWC so far.

They racked up three wins – including 63-0 over Canada and 71-9 over Namibia – before their game with Italy was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the New Zealand v Ireland game on TV and online.

What time is New Zealand v Ireland?

New Zealand v Ireland will kick off at 11:15am on Saturday 19th October 2019.

Where is New Zealand v Ireland?

The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970

How to watch and live stream New Zealand v Ireland

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Rugby World Cup fixtures

Saturday 19th October

England v Australia (8:15am)

New Zealand v Ireland (11:15am)

Sunday 20th October

Wales v France (8:15am)

Japan v South Africa (11:15am)