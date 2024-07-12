The big factor for the Kiwis this weekend is the fact they play at Eden Park, where they have not lost since a 23-20 defeat to France in 1994. Since then, they've won a remarkable 48 Tests and drawn twice.

Damien McKenzie retains the fly-half spot under Scott Robertson in the absence of Richie Mo'unga, and keep your eye on live wire scrum-half Cortez Ratima coming off the bench.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v England on TV and online.

When is New Zealand v England?

New Zealand v England will take place on Saturday 13th July 2024.

The game takes place at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time is New Zealand v England kick-off?

New Zealand v England will kick off at 8:05am BST (7:05pm local time).

What TV channel is New Zealand v England on?

New Zealand v England will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

New Zealand v England prediction

England put up a tremendous fight in the first Test and will likely do so again. But Eden Park is an impenetrable fortress and New Zealand's spiritual home – there is likely only one outcome here.

Prediction: New Zealand to win

