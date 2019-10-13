The game has been CANCELLED this weekend due to the typhoon in Japan.

In the case of a draw, Namibia would claim fourth spot by points difference, but both teams will be gunning for the win in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Namibia v Canada game on TV and online.

What time is Namibia v Canada?

Namibia v Canada will kick off at 4:15am on Sunday 13th October 2019.

Where is Namibia v Canada?

The game will take place at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi City. Capacity: 16,334

How to watch and live stream Namibia v Canada

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.