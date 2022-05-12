The hosts are the favourites in this one after leading the tournament for the entire edition of it. Lyon topped their pool with four victories in as many matches, ranked as No.1 seed and while not hitting top gear, have dug deep to progress through the knockout rounds.

Lyon welcome Wasps to Matmut Stadium de Gerland this weekend for a European Challenge Cup showdown on the continent.

Lyon were made to work hard for their victory over Glasgow Warriors in the quarter-finals after going into the break seven points down, but regrouped and seized the semi-final berth with a big second half display.

Wasps head into this one with nothing to lose and no fear of anyone. The No.12 seeds have overcome No.7 Biarritz Olympique and No.3 Edinburgh on their journey to the semi-finals.

Despite sitting ninth in the Gallagher Premiership, Wasps are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions and will be determined to make Lyon work hard once more if they are to advance to the showpiece game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lyon v Wasps on TV and online.

When is Lyon v Wasps?

Lyon v Wasps will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022.

This is the first of the European Challenge Cup semi-final matches going ahead this weekend.

What time is kick-off?

Lyon v Wasps will kick off at 12:30pm.

The other semi-final clash between Toulon and Saracens will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Lyon v Wasps on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Lyon v Wasps online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Lyon v Wasps odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for the outright winner of the European Challenge Cup:

Saracens (8/11)*

Toulon (2/1)*

Lyon (15/2)*

Wasps (12/1)*

