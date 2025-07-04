Interim coach Matt Sherratt has been charged with leading them on tour and will be without star duo Jac Morgan and Tomos Williams, who are with the Lions in Australia.

Wales will view a two-match series against a Japan team that are rebuilding themselves as an opportunity but cannot afford to underestimate a side that could hurt them.

They will face a familiar foe in former England coach Eddie Jones, who is back in charge of the hosts, while soaring temperatures and high humidity are expected to have an impact on Saturday's game.

When is Japan v Wales?

Japan v Wales will take place on Saturday 5th July 2025.

The game takes place at the 15,300-capacity Mikuni World Stadium in Kitakyushu, Japan.

What time is kick-off?

Japan v Wales will kick off at 6am.

What TV channel is Japan v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales from 5:45am.

How to live stream Maori All Blacks v Scotland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

