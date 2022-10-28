It has been a challenging year for the All Blacks, who despite winning the 2022 Rugby Championship, saw their head coach Ian Foster heavily criticised – even prompting questions about whether this was one of the worst All Blacks sides in years.

New Zealand’s northern tour kicks off in Tokyo this weekend against Japan.

For their game this weekend, the world’s most famous rugby union side are without the mercurial talents of Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan and Sam Whitelock, but still come in as heavy favourites against Japan.

Jamie Joseph’s team have not played since the summer, their final outing coming at the start of July when they lost their second game to France in quick succession.

Having also won a series on home soil against Uruguay, the nation will offer stern opposition to the All Blacks, but are unlikely to come away with a positive result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about New Zealand v Japan.

When is Japan v New Zealand?

Japan v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022 at Tokyo's National Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

Japan v New Zealand will kick-off at 6:50am UK time.

Is Japan v New Zealand on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, this match is not being broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

Is there a Japan v New Zealand live stream online?

Likewise, this match will not be live streamed in the United Kingdom.

Japan v New Zealand team news

Japan: Keita Inagaki, Atsushi Sakate, Jiwon Koo, Warner Dearns, Jack Cornelsen, Michael Leitch, Kazuki Himeno, Tevita Tatafu, Yutaka Nagare, Takuya Yamasawa, Siosaia Fifita, Ryoto Nakamura, Dylan Riley, Kotar Matsushima, Ryohei Yamanaka

Replacements: Takeshi Hino, Craig Millar, Shuhei Takeuchi, Kanji Shimokawa, Faulua Makisi, Naoto Saito, Lee Seung-Shin, Gerhard van den Heever

New Zealand: George Bower, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Tupo Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (Captain), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Caleb Clarke, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Stephen Perofeta

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Dalton Papali’i, Aaron Smith, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown

