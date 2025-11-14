Italy take aim at World Champions South Africa in the Autumn Internationals on Saturday as they look to follow up last weekend's famous victory over Australia.

The Italians came from behind to win 26-19 at the Stadio Friuli and claim only their second victory over the Wallabies ever.

But a much bigger test is to come with South Africa, the world's top ranked side, heading to Turin this weekend on the back of two impressive victories.

The Springboks savaged Japan in a 61-7 victory in their Autumn Internationals opener at Wembley a fortnight ago and then proved too good for France last weekend, winning 32-17 at the Stade de France.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v South Africa in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Italy v South Africa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 12pm.

Italy v South Africa will kick off at 12:40pm UK time on Saturday 15th November 2025 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Italy v South Africa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

