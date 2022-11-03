With changes to World Rugby’s eligibility rules, Samoa have been able to call on a number of star players from years gone by. Amongst others, former All Blacks Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Steve Luatua have committed to the nation, while also having the immense talents of Theo McFarland, Chris Vui and Alapati Leiua available to the team.

To begin Italy’s Autumn campaign, Kieran Crowley’s side will have a tricky matchup with Samoa before ending November with Tests against Australia and South Africa.

The biggest question that surrounds Seilala Mapusua’s team is how quickly they align themselves with one another. It will no doubt be a challenge, but you have to believe that players of that calibre will be capable of combining aptly.

Under the guidance of New Zealander Crowley, Italy really seem to have turned a corner. As you may remember, the Italians did beat Wales on the final weekend of the Six Nations and in their summer campaign did beat Portugal and Romania, before falling short against Georgia.

Part of what makes the team so impressive is how the majority of players under 25 are already integral. Their captain, Michele Lamaro, is 24, their fly-half, Paolo Garbisi, is 22 and their electric full-back, Ange Capuozzo, 23. This will be a massively engaging game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Samoa on TV and online.

When is Italy v Samoa on TV?

Italy v Samoa will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022 at Stadio Plebiscito, Padua.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Samoa will kick-off at 1pm UK time (2pm local).

Is Italy v Samoa on TV?

The match won’t be broadcast live on terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Italy v Samoa online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:50pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Italy v Samoa team news

Italy: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Federico Ruzza, Manuel Zuliani, Michele Lamaro (Captain), Lorenzo Cannone, Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi, Montanna Ioane, Luca Morisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Pierre Bruno.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer, Pirtro Ceccarelli, Niccolo Cannone, Toa Halafihi, Manfredi Albanese, Enrico Lucchin, Tommaso Menonchello.

Samoa: TBC

