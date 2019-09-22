The Italians have won just four matches in all competitions and warm-ups since November 2016, but could require three in four games to advance from Pool B.

They did enjoy an enormous 85-15 triumph over Russia this summer, and will hope to take full advantage of games against teams closer to their level at the RWC.

Namibia came through the African Qualifiers for the World Cup with 13 wins out of 13 but have struggled against marginally higher teams in the rankings.

They were defeated 20-0 during the Nations Cup in the summer… against Russia.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italy v Namibia game on TV and online.

What time is Italy v Namibia?

Italy v Namibia will kick off at 6:15am on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

Where is Italy v Namibia?

The game will take place at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka City. Capacity: 24,000

How to watch and live stream Italy v Namibia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures

New Zealand v South Africa

Saturday 21st September

Italy v Canada

Thursday 26th September

South Africa v Namibia

Saturday 28th September

New Zealand v Canada

Wednesday 2nd October

South Africa v Italy

Friday 4th October

New Zealand v Namibia

Sunday 6th October

South Africa v Canada

Tuesday 8th October

New Zealand v Italy

Saturday 12th October

Namibia v Canada

Sunday 13th October