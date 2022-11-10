There were braces of tries for Juan Ignacio Brex and Monty Ioane, while Pierre Bruno and Lorenzo Cannone rounded out their team’s opening game of the Autumn Internationals. However, Italy are likely to be tested by Dave Rennie’s Wallabies as the calibre of opposition rises.

Italy will hope to pick up back-to-back victories this weekend when they welcome Australia to Florence. They defeated Samoa last weekend 49-17 following a comprehensive performance by Kieran Crowley’s side.

Having lost 30-29 at the hands of France in Paris, Australia pushed their hosts right until the very end. It took a fantastic individual score from French wing Damien Penaud to ultimately win the contest to break the spirits of those in golden jerseys.

Even in the face of defeat, there can be plenty of positives taken for the travelling team. Trading blows with a team many fancy to win next year’s Rugby World Cup, the Wallabies managed themselves effectively with Bernard Foley and Nic White controlling the game from half-back.

Both Italy and Australia experienced big, physical encounters last time out and will each seek to get at one another in Florence this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV and live stream coverage details, kick-off time and team news for the big game.

When is Italy v Australia on TV?

Italy v Australia will take place on Saturday 12 November 2022 in Florence.

What time is kick-off?

Italy vs Australia will kick-off at 1:00pm.

What TV channel is Italy v Australia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Italy v Australia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:45pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Italy v Australia team news

Italy: TBC

Australia: TBC

