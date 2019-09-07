Ireland limited Wales to just three points in the first half to dampen the spirits of the home crowd.

Warren Gatland will be hoping for a backlash performance from Wales to set them back on track ahead of the trip to Japan later this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Wales game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 7th September 2019.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 1:30pm.

Advertisement

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.