Ireland face South Africa in the pick of the matches during this round of Autumn International fixtures in Dublin.

Coach Andy Farrell welcomes the reigning world champions to Ireland knowing his side boast the edge in recent years with four wins from their last five encounters.

Ireland recorded a gritty 13-8 pool-stage triumph over South Africa at the 2023 Rugby World Cup despite the Springboks going on to hoist the golden Webb Ellis Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v South Africa in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Ireland v South Africa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Ireland v South Africa will kick off at 5:40pm UK time on Saturday 22nd November 2025 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Ireland v South Africa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

