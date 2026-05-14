Home nations Ireland and Scotland face off in Dublin on the final day of the Women's Six Nations 2026.

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The hosts are searching for a third win in the tournament as they look to seal third place after outclassing Wales last weekend.

Scotland arrive in the Irish capital aiming to bounce back from a defeat to France and add a second Women's Six Nations win in 2026.

Super Sunday kicks off with Wales v Italy in Cardiff and will wrap up with the title decider, France v England.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

The game takes place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What time is Ireland v Scotland kick-off?

Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 2:30pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Scotland on?

Ireland v Scotland will not be shown live on TV but will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

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How to live stream Ireland v Scotland online

Ireland v Scotland will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

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