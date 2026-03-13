The much-anticipated final day of the Six Nations 2026 begins at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, where title hopefuls Ireland and Scotland face off.

Gregor Townsend's side head to the Irish capital hunting a history-making first Championship after last weekend's lung-busting victory against France.

Dublin has not been a happy hunting ground for the Scots, however, and their hosts have their sights set on the title themselves after overcoming a slow start to the tournament.

A place at the top of the Six Nations table will be the reward for the winner of Saturday afternoon's early clash but they will need a favour from England, who face France in Paris, to end the day with their hands on the trophy.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What time is Ireland v Scotland kick-off?

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Scotland on?

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Scotland online

Ireland v Scotland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

