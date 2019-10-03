Ireland could not wish for better opponents than Russia to bounce back from the shock loss, however.

The Russians have already lost twice this tournament - to Japan and Samoa - and are not expected to be a threat to Ireland.

Yet there is now real concern Ireland could face New Zealand in the quarter-finals if they finish second in Pool A.

And that means a heavy victory over Russia to claim the bonus point is required to keep the pressure on Japan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Russia game on TV and online.

What time is Ireland v Russia?

Ireland v Russia will kick off at 11:15am on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

Where is Ireland v Russia?

The game will take place at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City. Capacity: 30,132

How to watch and live stream Ireland v Russia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 10:30am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A - Rugby World Cup fixtures

Ireland v Russia

Thursday 3rd October

Japan v Samoa

Saturday 5th October

Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October