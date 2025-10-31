Ireland and New Zealand do battle at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday – nine years on from their historic first victory over the All Blacks at the same venue.

A hard-fought rivalry has developed between Andy Farrell's side and the Kiwis since, with both landing blows, and we could be in for another classic this weekend.

Ireland will be back at Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the rest of the Autumn Internationals, where they will host Japan, Australia, and South Africa in November.

New Zealand arrive in the United States on the back of Rugby Championship disappointment, having lost out on the title to South Africa in the final round.

Saturday's match marks the start of the All Blacks' Grand Slam tour, which will also include matches against Scotland, England, and Wales.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Ireland v New Zealand on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

Ireland v New Zealand will kick off at 8:10pm UK time on Saturday 1st November 2025 at Soldier Field, Chicago.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Ireland v New Zealand online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

