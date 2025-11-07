Ireland return to home turf with an Autumn Internationals Test against Japan in Dublin.

This weekend's hosts were defeated by New Zealand in the unfamiliar surroundings of Soldier Field, Chicago last time out.

The All-Blacks ran out 26-13 winners in the States, marking a disappointing start to their autumn campaign.

Captain Caelan Doris came through the match unscathed following his return from injury, and is expected to start this weekend against a developing Japanese side who will be determined to give a strong account of themselves against Tier 1 opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Japan in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Ireland v Japan on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

Ireland v Japan will kick off at 12:40pm UK time on Saturday 8th November 2025 at the Aviva Stadium.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Ireland v Japan online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

